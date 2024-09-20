Commissioner lauds missionary institutions

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has lauded the efforts of government and missionary educational institutions in nurturing the potential of the younger generation.

Speaking as the chief guest at an Inter-school English debate competition at a Presbyterian Education board (PEB) school on Friday, the commissioner expressed his admiration for the students' intelligence and talent.

He highlighted that the PEB has played a pivotal role in bringing quality education to remote areas.

The commissioner was particularly impressed by students' speeches on the topic of "Technology is improving people's quality of life."

Jahazeb Awan also inaugurated a new block at the PEB school. Principal Samir Lal Sahotra informed the gathering that the PEB had been promoting education across the country since 1972. The institution operates 15 Primary and 14 high schools in Punjab, offering quality education at affordable fees.

The event was attended by principals, teachers, parents, and students from various schools.