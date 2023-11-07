Open Menu

Commissioner Lauds Performance Of Bannu Police

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner lauds performance of Bannu police

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Bannu Division Pervez Sabatkhel has praised the performance of the Police Department of Bannu Region in October.

In a meeting with the Regional Police Officer Bannu Qasim Ali Khan, he said that the police are the first line of deterrence against criminals, drug peddlers and terrorists.

The Regional Police Officer Bannu Qasim Ali Khan informed the Commissioner that the district police confiscated seven Kalashnikovs, 14 rifles, 13 pistols and hundreds of cartridges of different bores during October.

Similarly, 166 FIRs were lodged while 189 accused including seventeen drug peddlers and 10 proclaimed offenders were also arrested during the period.

