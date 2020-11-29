Commissioner lauds performance of two districts in Municipal services schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Two districts of Rawalpindi division are ranked first and fourth in the province in terms of performance of municipal services schemes. According to the data of Punjab Municipal Services, Attock and Jhelum districts of the division have secured first and fourth position in terms of completion of schemes, utilization of funds and other aspects during the current financial year.

The Punjab Municipal Services Program includes schemes for rehabilitation of faulty water and sewerage pipelines, supply of solid waste and sewerage related equipment and missionaries, repair of street lights and gutters and their lids. Under Punjab Municipal Services Program in Attock district, 217 schemes worth Rs 334 million were approved out of which 208 schemes worth Rs 329 million have been completed.

Similarly, 210 schemes worth Rs 293 million were approved in Jhelum district during the current financial year, out of which 208 schemes worth Rs 241 million have been completed.

100% of the sanctioned funds will be utilized in Attock district while 95% of the sanctioned funds have been utilized in Jhelum district.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi appreciated the performance of the administration of both the districts and said that other districts should also improve their performance and use the funds so that the schemes of Municipal Services could be completed.