UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Lauds Performance Of Two Districts In Municipal Services Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner lauds performance of two districts in Municipal services schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Two districts of Rawalpindi division are ranked first and fourth in the province in terms of performance of municipal services schemes. According to the data of Punjab Municipal Services, Attock and Jhelum districts of the division have secured first and fourth position in terms of completion of schemes, utilization of funds and other aspects during the current financial year.

The Punjab Municipal Services Program includes schemes for rehabilitation of faulty water and sewerage pipelines, supply of solid waste and sewerage related equipment and missionaries, repair of street lights and gutters and their lids. Under Punjab Municipal Services Program in Attock district, 217 schemes worth Rs 334 million were approved out of which 208 schemes worth Rs 329 million have been completed.

Similarly, 210 schemes worth Rs 293 million were approved in Jhelum district during the current financial year, out of which 208 schemes worth Rs 241 million have been completed.

100% of the sanctioned funds will be utilized in Attock district while 95% of the sanctioned funds have been utilized in Jhelum district.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi appreciated the performance of the administration of both the districts and said that other districts should also improve their performance and use the funds so that the schemes of Municipal Services could be completed.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Rawalpindi Jhelum Attock Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

36 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

50 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE, SAMA issue report on results of joint digit ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.