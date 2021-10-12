Commissioner lauds philanthropists for holding free eye camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain said on Tuesday the Punjab government was adopting measures to provide treatment facilities to people at basic health units, rural health centers and government hospital.

He expressed these views after inaugurating free eye camps organized by the local philanthropists at Chak No 40-JB Herbansabad near Thikriwala.

He appreciated the efforts of philanthropists who were contributing their services for the provision of health facilities to ailing community near their doorsteps.

The commissioner visited different sections of the free eye camps and reviewed the facilities.

Rai Intikhab Ali Khan, the camp organizer said that Babu Besharat Memorial free camp was beingorganized regularly and this was the 10 camp which would continue till October 17.