RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to plant more 'Miyawaki' forests in other parts of Rawalpindi after successfully establishing 'Miyawaki' forest in Rialto Park within a short span of time.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday visited the 'Rialto' Park. Chairman RDA Tariq Mahmood Murtaza and Deputy Director Finance, RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner was informed that nearly 6,000 saplings were planted by RDA at 'Rialto' Park's green belt.

Appreciating the initiative of the authority, the Commissioner said that it is a great idea which would help control environmental pollution and reduce the rising temperature during summer season.

Tariq Mahmood thanked the Commissioner and said that more 'Miyawaki' forests would also be planted at other places with the same spirit.

He said, the aggressive plantation would help in controlling the growing environmental pollution.

It will also be useful for boosting oxygen level in the atmosphere, he said adding, it is also as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is taking keen interest to enhance more and more green areas across Pakistan.