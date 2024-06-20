Commissioner Lauds Sanitary Staff For Keeping City Clean During Eid Holidays
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Thursday lauded the sanitary staff and officers for keeping all city areas clean during Eid ul Azha holidays.
Chairing a meeting, the Commissioner appreciated the staff who made earnest efforts to clean Rawalpindi city by spending their Eid in the field.
"On the days of Eid-ul-Azha, cleanliness arrangements were ensured across the division, which is also being appreciated in public circles," he shared.
"All the staff and officers who spent their Eid in the field are commendable," the Commissioner said.
“We have been able to make Rawalpindi Waste Free only by being alert and performing our duties in the best possible way during Eid.”
“We have to continue working with the same dedication even beyond Eid because by working together, we can do even greater work for public relief,” he added.
Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nizarat Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Rana Sajid, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Imran Ali, Divisional Officer Civil Defense, Sanjeeda Khanum and others attended the meeting.
The meeting was briefed that a total of 8837.55 tonnes of entrails of sacrificial animals were shifted from Rawalpindi district in three days of Eid.
On the first day of Eid, 3289.38 tonnes, on second day 3198.87 tonnes and on third day of Eid, 2349.3 tonnes offal and remains of the sacrificial animals were disposed of. Temporary transfer stations were set up at Tehsil level for Eid days, the Commissioner said.
Round the clock monitoring of the cleanliness operation was being conducted and it was ensured that offal and solid waste were picked up from the temporary transfer stations and shifted immediately to the landfill site, he added.
"100% resolution of the public complaints was ensured and the cleanliness campaign is getting good recognition at the public level," the Commissioner informed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot & dry weather likely to persist in Sukkur division7 seconds ago
-
PIA's first post-Hajj flight with 150 pilgrims on board arrives in Karachi9 seconds ago
-
Renowned composer ‘Khawaja Pervez’ remembered on his death anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Unauthorized pilgrims suffer fatalities during Hajj 1445 amid extreme heat conditions20 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 303,400 cusecs water20 minutes ago
-
SEPCO chief hails staff for timely addressing complaints during Eid days20 minutes ago
-
WSSC Dera completes three-days Eid special cleanliness operations50 minutes ago
-
Dr. Asma for avoiding more red meat food1 hour ago
-
Religious affairs ministry announces Zamzam water distribution arrangements for pilgrims1 hour ago
-
Man stabbed to death, girl injured over land dispute1 hour ago
-
Woman killed, two injured over enmity1 hour ago
-
Karachi Police Chief honors gold medalist constable1 hour ago