Commissioner lauds sanitary staff for keeping city clean during Eid holidays

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Thursday lauded the sanitary staff and officers for keeping all city areas clean during Eid ul Azha holidays.

Chairing a meeting, the Commissioner appreciated the staff who made earnest efforts to clean Rawalpindi city by spending their Eid in the field.

"On the days of Eid-ul-Azha, cleanliness arrangements were ensured across the division, which is also being appreciated in public circles," he shared.

"All the staff and officers who spent their Eid in the field are commendable," the Commissioner said.

“We have been able to make Rawalpindi Waste Free only by being alert and performing our duties in the best possible way during Eid.”

“We have to continue working with the same dedication even beyond Eid because by working together, we can do even greater work for public relief,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nizarat Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Rana Sajid, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Imran Ali, Divisional Officer Civil Defense, Sanjeeda Khanum and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that a total of 8837.55 tonnes of entrails of sacrificial animals were shifted from Rawalpindi district in three days of Eid.

On the first day of Eid, 3289.38 tonnes, on second day 3198.87 tonnes and on third day of Eid, 2349.3 tonnes offal and remains of the sacrificial animals were disposed of. Temporary transfer stations were set up at Tehsil level for Eid days, the Commissioner said.

Round the clock monitoring of the cleanliness operation was being conducted and it was ensured that offal and solid waste were picked up from the temporary transfer stations and shifted immediately to the landfill site, he added.

"100% resolution of the public complaints was ensured and the cleanliness campaign is getting good recognition at the public level," the Commissioner informed.