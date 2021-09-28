Commissioner lauds security measures for Chehlum Imam Hussain in Sukkur

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar lauded the security measures taken by police, rangers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the Sukkur division to maintain peace on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar lauded the security measures taken by police, rangers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the Sukkur division to maintain peace on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A.

The Commissioner, in a statement here on Tuesday, appreciated the role of Ulema of various schools of thought who promoted religious harmony, which helped the administration in maintaining peace during the Chehlum.

He appreciated the efficient hard work done by police and Rangers personnel under the command of DIG Police Sukkur zone and Commander Shabaz Rangers Sukkur for maintenance of a peaceful atmosphere in the divsion.