Commissioner Lauds Security Measures In Sukkur

Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:12 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar lauded the security measures taken by police, rangers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the Sukkur division to maintain peace on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A.

The Commissioner, in a statement here on Thursday, the Commissioner also appreciated the role of Ulema of various schools of thought who promoted religious harmony, which helped the administration in maintaining peace during the Chehlum. He appreciated the efficient hardwork done by police and Rangers personnel under the command of AIG Police Sukkur zone, Sindh and Commander Sindh Rangers (Sukkur) for maintenance of a peaceful atmosphere in Sukkur divsion.

More Stories From Pakistan

