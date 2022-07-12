UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Lauds Staff For Excellent Duties On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner lauds staff for excellent duties on Eid

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Tuesday said that the officers and staff of local bodies and other concerned departments are to be commended for their exemplary cleanliness measures on Eid-ul-Azha in the division.

He expressed these views while reviewing the work of the teams assigned for cleaning in the cities on the first, second and third days of Eid.

He said that he was proud of his capable and hardworking team, adding that we will continue the journey of public service with dedication and hard work.

Commissioner noted that on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, 572 tons of waste was removed from the entire district, while on the second day of Eid, 368 tons of waste were picked up and safely disposed of.

He lauded that the cleaning staff and supervising officers have rendered excellent services on Eid and they worked sincerely in discharging their duties.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.