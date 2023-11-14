DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafarul islam Khattak on Tuesday said that USAID's economic development and rehabilitation projects have played a key role in restoring the flooded agriculture sector.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by USAID to hand over the Economic Development and rehabilitation projects to Agriculture Extension and District Soil and Water conservation departments of Dera Ismail Khan wherein he was the chief guest.

The commissioner said that USAID and the people of Pakistan were enjoying a strong and exemplary partnership which brought positive changes in the lives of Pakistani citizens.

The ceremony was told that the devastating floods of 2022 badly affected 17 percent of the fertile land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which included three seed farms out of a total of seven in Dera Ismail Khan, which produces 10 per cent of seed production of the province. These damages caused a serious threat to seed availability and the livelihoods of farmers.

During that period, the USAID’s Economic Development and rehabilitation program utilized all its resources for farmers’ help and restoration of the basic structure of Agriculture.

Under which, 488 acres of government seed farms were restored in Dera Ismail Khan besides repairing of 3.3 kilometer long nine water courses which were affected by flood.

These measures improved irrigation and land productivity.

So far, 33 acres have been cultivated under the program while wheat seed cultivation was underway on the remaining 345 acres.

This project is not only restoring agriculture, but also improving the livelihood of farmers.

In addition, 18 structures of water and land conservation have been restored in different villages to protect agricultural land from erosion and to store and utilize rainwater for irrigation in water-scarce areas.

Moreover, USAID's economic development and rehabilitation program is engaged in the rehabilitation of 158 ‘Nullas’ in the command area of flood-affected Gomal-Zam, which will ensure adequate irrigation management in the affected areas by June 2024.

In the ceremony, Deputy Chief of Party Economic Development and Rehabilitation Dr. Shakeel Kakakhel appreciated the hard work and dedication of all the people involved in this project, saying, this project was a manifestation of the determination of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it would contribute positively to the welfare of farmers besides the economic development and rehabilitation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Najibullah Shah, a local farmer and beneficiary of this project, expressed his gratitude and said that this assistance has given them hope and a chance to rebuild their lives.

He said this project has not only revived agriculture but also improved the income and economy of local farmers.