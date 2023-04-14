UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Launches 5-days Polio Campaign In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair Friday launched the five days Polio campaign with four thousands mobile teams having been formed to administer Polio drops to more than 1.3 million children under the age of five-year-old.

Talking to media men during the start of the five-day campaign, Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair said that all out arrangements for the smooth run of the Polio campaign have been taken wherein 1.3 million children of Peshawar Division will be administered Polio drops.

He said in this connection, 4000 mobile teams have been formed for the 5-day campaign and more than 5000 Police personnel will perform security duties. For security, security arrangements have been made in consultation with the police departments of various districts, Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair said.

Most of our police officers were busy with the census and Census has been completed successfully, Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair said. Police officers will perform their duties to protect the polio teams in the polio campaign.

He said for smooth sailing of the Polio campaign, Commissioner Peshawar Division has prepared a special strategy for the polio campaign on the occasion of Ramadan. "If the child is left with polio drops, our teams will go door-to-door to administer the drops in the evening," Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair said.

In response to questions about the viral video of the Police with empty cartridges, an investigation will be conducted in this connection, Commissioner Peshawar Division assured.

