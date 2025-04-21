Commissioner launches anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan on Monday formally launched

anti-polio campaign in the division by administering polio drops to children under

five years of age.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the divisional administration in collaboration

with the health department had launched the anti-polio drive to eradicate the

crippling disease.

She made an appeal for parental cooperation with polio teams to protect children

from lifelong disability through just two drops of the vaccine.

She said that divisional administration in collaboration with health department was

utilizing all available resources for achieving 100 percent targets of the drive.

However, public cooperation was imperative for complete success of the campaign,

she added.

The Commissioner said that anti-polio drive would continue in Faisalabad district

till April 27 while in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot district, it would run until

April 25.

A total of 10,803 teams had been mobilized across the division to vaccinate

over 2.9 million children against polio, she added.

Maryam Khan warned that strict legal action would be taken against the parents

who refused to get their children vaccinated.

She said that polio teams would pay door to door visit for polio vaccine, whereas

polio vaccination camps were also set up at bus terminals, railway stations and

other public locations.

She said that no polio case had so far been reported in the division which clearly

indicates the effectiveness of ongoing efforts.

She said that a comprehensive security plan had also been evolved for the safety

of polio teams throughout the campaign.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, Director Health Services and

others were also present on the occasion.