Commissioner Launches Anti-polio Drive In Sibi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sibi Division Asadullah Faiz inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at District Headquarters Hospital on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Sibi Major (R) Ilyas Kabzai, DHO Dr. Abdul Qadir Haroon, WHO Representative Dr. Naseer Kurd, Dr. Ehsanullah, Communication Officer UNICEF Shabana and other relevant officers were also present.
The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner formally launched the campaign by administering polio drops to children.
Addressing on this occasion, Commissioner Asadullah Faiz said that polio teams should take special care of cleanliness while administering drops to children during the campaign, and the drops should be administered only after washing hands or using sanitizer.
Deputy Commissioner Ilyas Kabzai said that the polio campaign should be completed meticulously and not a single child should be deprived of taking drops.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PITB, PCNF sign service level agreement to enhance digital infrastructure6 minutes ago
-
Qira’at, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW)6 minutes ago
-
Two children found dead in car6 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts in close coordination to provide health facilities in wake of climate disa ..6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to public welfare, development: MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali6 minutes ago
-
Decision to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner launches anti-polio drive in Sibi6 minutes ago
-
Lahore flood: TEVTA closes several colleges6 minutes ago
-
Peace Cricket Tournament held at Kalaya6 minutes ago
-
Musadik Malik calls trees “nature’s factory against disaster”15 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Labs to Face Surprise Inspections, BHCC Warns16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in attempted murder case16 minutes ago