Commissioner Launches Anti-polio Drive In Sibi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Commissioner launches anti-polio drive in Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sibi Division Asadullah Faiz inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at District Headquarters Hospital on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Major (R) Ilyas Kabzai, DHO Dr. Abdul Qadir Haroon, WHO Representative Dr. Naseer Kurd, Dr. Ehsanullah, Communication Officer UNICEF Shabana and other relevant officers were also present.

The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner formally launched the campaign by administering polio drops to children.

Addressing on this occasion, Commissioner Asadullah Faiz said that polio teams should take special care of cleanliness while administering drops to children during the campaign, and the drops should be administered only after washing hands or using sanitizer.

Deputy Commissioner Ilyas Kabzai said that the polio campaign should be completed meticulously and not a single child should be deprived of taking drops.

