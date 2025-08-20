Commissioner Launches City Beautification Plan In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan has initiated a comprehensive plan to upgrade infrastructure
and beautify the city’s main entry and exit points.
Under the project, the Multan Development Authority (MDA) will upgrade Qadirpur Ran to
Chowk Kumharanwala road with Rs 50 million while the Nag Shah to Gilani Flyover road will also
be renovated, he said while chairing a meeting on Wednesday.
He said the streetlights will be installed on 10-kilometer Old Shujaabad Road, and new digital
traffic signals are being set up at Chungi No 9 and Syedanwala Bypass.
The commissioner said the city must give visitors a unique and welcoming impression, directing
plantation of trees and flowering plants along entry routes, removal of encroachments near
Nag Shah Flyover, construction of green islands at 12 spots on Khanewal Road to Sahu Chowk
through public-private partnership, and installation of 270 trees along the 3-kilometer Nag Shah to Shershah Interchange road.
He directed to widen Kalma Chowk Road with an additional lane costing Rs 20 million to ensure
smooth traffic flow as well as drainage improvements by the Wasa at Hasanabad and Khanewal Road.
The officials from the MDA, Wasa, and Waste Management Company briefed the commissioner
and were tasked to complete tendering and beautification works by November 16.
