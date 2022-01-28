Commissioner launches cleanliness campaign 'Maah e Safai' in Rwp division

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Friday launched a special cleanliness campaign "Maah e Safai" to clean all areas of Rawalpindi division

Chairing a meeting held here he said that the participation of all the departments and general public in the campaign would be ensured and all the areas of Rawalpindi division would be cleaned. All available resources would be utilized to make the campaign a success, he added.

Cleaning of streets and drainage of stagnant water would also be ensured to make the environment neat and clean, he said adding, apart from this, parks, playgrounds, graveyards, shrines, mosques and other places would also be cleaned besides ensuring desilting of sewerage lines under the campaign.

The Commissioner informed that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Authority and Municipal Corporation would play a pivotal role to make the campaign a success.

All other departments were also directed to extend their full support to the departments concerned so that the targets set for the campaign could be achieved. The authorities were also directed to remove encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, Additional Commissioner, Coordination, Saif Anwar Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Headquarters, Marzia Saleem, heads of different departments concerned, Assistant Commissioners and Municipal officers from all tehsils were present in the meeting whereas Deputy Commissioners of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal participated through video link.

The Commissioner said that after the campaign, the citizens would see a new face of Rwp Division. A control room was being set up in Commissioner Office and Director Local Government would be its focal person, he added.

He directed that control rooms should also be set up at all district and Tehsil levels to monitor the cleanliness activities and collect the data.

The Commissioner said that the campaign was being launched for the benefit of the people and it could not be successful without their full participation and cooperation.

It is also important to make people aware of the importance of cleanliness through awareness campaigns and encourage them to keep their environment clean, he said and directed the authorities concerned to install dustbins at different points to facilitate the citizens.