Commissioner Launches Drug-free Peshawar Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has launched drug-free Peshawar campaign by unveiling T-shirts and caps for the special volunteers’ force formed to run the drive.
As per the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the volunteers’ force would be led by Commissioner Riaz Khan while consisting of volunteers nominated by various welfare organizations.
The volunteers’ force would perform free services in the campaign and create awareness against drug addiction. Youth Glam Welfare Foundation has specially prepared t-shirts and caps for them.
