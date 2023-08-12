Open Menu

Commissioner Launches "One Plant For Pakistan" Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti launched a special plantation campaign titled "One Plant for Pakistan" on the Independence Day in the division here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti launched a special plantation campaign titled "One Plant for Pakistan" on the Independence Day in the division here on Saturday.

A ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh in which Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali and DG PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi distributed one flag and sapling among children.

ADCR Mohsin Salahuddin, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Director Arts Council Abrar Alam, President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sajid Hussain Tarar, President Anjuman-e- Tajran Nadeem Khawar and others participated in the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said: "We have to plant saplings more and make thour country green".

He urged people to plant more saplings on the Independence Day and ensure their safety.

He said 8,000 saplings would be planted under the supervision of deputy commissioners in four districts of the division on the Independence Day.

Later, the commissioner inaugurated the Plant for Pakistan campaign by planting saplingsin Company Bagh.

More Stories From Pakistan