UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Launches 'Plant For Pakistan Day' Drive By Planting Sapling

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner launches 'Plant for Pakistan Day' drive by planting sapling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali Friday planted a sapling in the lawns of Commissioner Complex, under the 'Plant for Pakistan Day' campaign.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioners Afifa Shajia, Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Pak Army officers, Divisional Forest Officer Anwarul Haq, Forest Officer Amjad Saeed and others also planted saplings.

The commissioner said on the occasion that 'Plant for Pakistan' movement was a revolutionary step of the incumbent government for environmental protection. He urged people to plant at least one sapling each to participate in the national task.

He said that more than 0.5 million plants would be planted during the current season.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Pakistan Day Muhammad Ali Government Million

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

17 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

22 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

55 minutes ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

1 hour ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

1 hour ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.