Commissioner launches 'Plant for Pakistan Day' drive by planting sapling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali Friday planted a sapling in the lawns of Commissioner Complex, under the 'Plant for Pakistan Day' campaign.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioners Afifa Shajia, Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Pak Army officers, Divisional Forest Officer Anwarul Haq, Forest Officer Amjad Saeed and others also planted saplings.

The commissioner said on the occasion that 'Plant for Pakistan' movement was a revolutionary step of the incumbent government for environmental protection. He urged people to plant at least one sapling each to participate in the national task.

He said that more than 0.5 million plants would be planted during the current season.