Commissioner Launches Recovery Operation

4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner tasked revenue officers along with Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to launch recovery operation in order to collect revenue from defaulters in all tehsils of local district to increase revenue of the government

Addressing a review meeting arranged here Tuesday, Dr Irshad Ahmed directed revenue authorities to achieve 100 per cent targets.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan gave a detailed briefing on revenue targets on the occasion.

He said notices were served already on government defaulters. He said revenue courts were going to decide many of the cases which had been submitted by the revenue authority.

The Commissioner ordered to adopt strict measures to meet recovery target in minimum timeframe.

