Commissioner launches tobacco free cycling rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 08:13 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon inaugurated a tobacco-free cycling rally on Friday at Circuit House.

The event was organized collaboratively by the district administration, tobacco control cell and public-private partners.

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Memon highlighted the dangers of smoking, stating, “Smoking leads healthy individuals to life-threatening diseases, often resulting in fatalities”. He said to establish a healthier society, the administration was striving, and the rally aimed to encourage the youth toward healthy activities.

He further stressed the importance of promoting cycling and other physical activities to enhance the physical fitness and immunity of the younger generation against various illnesses.

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon also spoke at the event, describing smoking as a dangerous habit with severe impacts on physical, mental and social health.

“Avoiding and quitting smoking is essential not only for individual well-being but also for the betterment of society as a whole,” he remarked.

He elaborated on the health risks associated with smoking, including lung diseases, heart conditions, respiratory issues and cancer. Highlighting the benefits of cycling, he said, “Cycling is a healthy and eco-friendly activity that protects against heart and lung diseases, mental health challenges, and promotes a healthy lifestyle.”

The cycling rally commenced from Circuit House, passed through Gymkhana and concluded back at Circuit House. At the end of the rally, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon and Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon distributed shields to the participants.

The event saw significant participation, including ADC-I Abdul Khalique Baloch, members of the Tobacco Control Cell, health officials, athletes and a large number of students from schools and colleges.

