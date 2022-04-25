Commissioner lays foundation stone of DC complex, visits Ramzan Bazaar in RYK

Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Monday laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Monday laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Rahim Yar Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Complex has an estimated cost of Rs 230 million and the building will be completed in a short span of one year.

Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Wasim Azhar also visited Ramzan Bazaar and Wheat Procurement Centers.

Additional Commissioner Bahawalpur Mehr Khalid, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Barrister Bilal Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Azman Chaudhry, Deputy Director Development Talib Hussain Randhawa, Executive Engineer Highways Syed Hasnain Zaidi, Executive Engineer Buildings Noman Suleiman, District Food Controller Abdul Majid Khan were also present at the occasion.

Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the performance of Deputy Commissioner Mehtab Waseem Azhar and his development team on the speedy implementation of ongoing development works in the district.

He said that the Punjab government has set up Ramzan Bazaars to facilitate the people, where daily necessities are available at lower prices. On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, flour is available at Rs. 400 per 10 kg and sugar at Rs. 70 per kg in the Ramzan Bazaars of Punjab province.

He also appreciated the arrangements made by the Deputy Commissioner in Ramzan Bazaars and said that the process of strict monitoring of daily prices of food items in the general market should also be continued. No concession should be given to those involved in hoarding. "Assistant Commissioners should keep price control magistrates active in their tehsils and review their performance on the daily basis", Commissioner directed.