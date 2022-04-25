UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Lays Foundation Stone Of DC Complex, Visits Ramzan Bazaar In RYK

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner lays foundation stone of DC complex, visits Ramzan Bazaar in RYK

Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Monday laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Monday laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Rahim Yar Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Complex has an estimated cost of Rs 230 million and the building will be completed in a short span of one year.

Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Wasim Azhar also visited Ramzan Bazaar and Wheat Procurement Centers.

Additional Commissioner Bahawalpur Mehr Khalid, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Barrister Bilal Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Azman Chaudhry, Deputy Director Development Talib Hussain Randhawa, Executive Engineer Highways Syed Hasnain Zaidi, Executive Engineer Buildings Noman Suleiman, District Food Controller Abdul Majid Khan were also present at the occasion.

Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the performance of Deputy Commissioner Mehtab Waseem Azhar and his development team on the speedy implementation of ongoing development works in the district.

He said that the Punjab government has set up Ramzan Bazaars to facilitate the people, where daily necessities are available at lower prices. On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, flour is available at Rs. 400 per 10 kg and sugar at Rs. 70 per kg in the Ramzan Bazaars of Punjab province.

He also appreciated the arrangements made by the Deputy Commissioner in Ramzan Bazaars and said that the process of strict monitoring of daily prices of food items in the general market should also be continued. No concession should be given to those involved in hoarding. "Assistant Commissioners should keep price control magistrates active in their tehsils and review their performance on the daily basis", Commissioner directed.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Price Market Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Flour

Recent Stories

German Defense Minister to Attend US-Hosted Milita ..

German Defense Minister to Attend US-Hosted Military Meeting at Ramstein Base - ..

36 seconds ago
 Three injured in Sibi accident

Three injured in Sibi accident

39 seconds ago
 Explosions Heard in Building of Transnistrian Mini ..

Explosions Heard in Building of Transnistrian Ministry of State Security in Tira ..

40 seconds ago
 US sees Ukraine beating Russia with 'right equipme ..

US sees Ukraine beating Russia with 'right equipment'

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan determined to strengthen partnership with ..

Pakistan determined to strengthen partnership with China: Hina Khar

4 minutes ago
 "Experts term energy wheeling a key to economic de ..

"Experts term energy wheeling a key to economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.