Commissioner Leads "Kashmir Solidarity Rally" To Mark Black Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Tuesday led a solidarity rally to mark "Black Day" being observed in Pakistan and the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on October 27 every year.

Rally was taken out from Shahbaz Building to the office of the Deputy Postmaster General to express solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

While addressing the rally, Abass Baloch condemned brutalities against innocent people of IIOJ&K and said Indian forces had illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmird despite the fact people of the valley had categorically announced accession to Pakistanin the year 1947.

It was on this day when Indian Occupation forces invaded Jammu and Kashmir and subjugated it in blatant violation of partition plan of the sub continent and aspiration of the people of Kashmir, Commissioner said.

The government and people of Pakistan always reiterated complete support to the just cause of Kashmiris in their alienable right to freedom from Indian occupation, Baloch said and added that days are not far when illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir will get freedom from Indian subjugation.

He appealed the world community to take notice of atrocities being perpetrated by Indian army on innocent Kashmiris in occupied territory especially after revocation of special status of the disputed territory on August 05, 2019.

The participants of the rally while holding panaflex banners and placards bearing slogans in favour of the oppressed people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and against the state terrorism perpetrated by Indian occupation forces. A large number of people including students of different schools, colleges, members of civil society, employees of different government departments including education, revenue, health, Police, Information, Excise and Taxation and others attended the rally which marched from Shahbaz Building to office of the Deputy Postmaster General at Thandi Sarak.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioners, all Assistant Commissioners, officers of Police and other department were also among the participants of the rally.

