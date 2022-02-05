UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Leads Rally On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeemur Rehman Memon here on Saturday said the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) should be given their right to self determination as pledged in the UN resolution.

He was speaking at a rally which was organized by the district administration in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The rally was started from Shahbaz Building and concluded at GPO after passing through various areas of the city.

The Commissioner said that the India's ugly face of extremism was exposed before the world. He said that India was involved in committing heinous crimes against innocent Kashmiris merely to suppress their voice for the just right to self-determination.

He said that the people of Pakistan would continue supporting their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they achieve total freedom from the Indian clutches.

Speking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that Pakistanis considered Kashmir as part of their own country.

"The day isn't far when the relentless efforts of Kashmiris will bear fruit and they will win their freedom," he added.

DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah said the atrocities being committed in Kashmir were the gross violations of human rights. He deplored the global community for their indifferent role in this regard. He said that Kashmiris had the right to choose their destiny and the Indian government could not deprive them of their fundamental right for longer.

A large number of scouts and students of the schools and colleges besides citizens participated in the rally. They were taking placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiris and condemning the Indian brutalities.

Officials of the district administration, police and other government departments largely attended the rally.

