Commissioner leads rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country on Friday with renewed commitment for bringing the issue to the limelight and to express wholehearted support of the nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self -determination under the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The divisional and district administration also organised a rally which participated by thousands of people including employees of different government departments, scouts, students, teachers and members of civil society and different NGOs.

The rally led by Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro was started from Shahbaz Building to the office of Post Master General at Thandi Sarak at about 11 am.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Abass Baloch while condemning brutalities and human rights violations by Indian forces in IIOJ&K against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris, said Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the aspirations of people of Kashmir as guaranteed in the UN resolutions.

Baloch said India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir despite the fact people of the valley had categorically announced its accession to Pakistan at the time of partition of Indian sub continent.

The Government and people of Pakistan always reiterated complete diplomatic and moral support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self - determination and freedom from Indian subjugation, Commissioner Baloch said and added that days are not far when Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) would get freedom from Indian occupation.

He expressed concern over silence of world community over inhuman acts and brutalities being committed against innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and called upon world community to take notice of the injustices and put pressure on India for immediate resolution of the decades old dispute as per the aspiration of the people of Kashmir.

Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and India had turned occupied valley into a world's biggest prison by taking illegal and unilateral actions on 5th August 2019, the DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said while speaking with media persons on the occasion.

Soomro said India by revoking special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 05, 2019, it had violated UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, international laws as well as its own constitution.

The participants of the rally while holding banners and placards and national as well as Kashmiri flags in solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJ&K also chanted slogans of "Kashmir Baneyga Pakistan", "Kashmiryoon ko Azadi Do" and they also condemned Modi Government actions in IIOJ&K.

They called upon United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities and human rights violation against unarmed Kashmiris who are being killed and tortured by brutal Indian armed forces.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Tabreez Mari, Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima Memon, ASP Cant Ayaz Hussain, District Health Officer Fr. Muhammad Human, officers and employees of different government departments, members of civil society, social organization s, teachers and students of government schools, colleges and the Scouts were attended the rally.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed annually on February 05 since 1991 when entire political leadership of the country unanimously expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.