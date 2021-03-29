Commissioner led awareness rally in connection with World Head Injury Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas baloch led an awareness rally which taken out here on Monday in connection with World Head Injury Day.

The awareness rally organized by the Neurology Department of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro was taken out from Old Campus to Hyderabad Press Club and attended by large number of people from different walks of life including doctors, paramedical staff, representatives of political and social organizations as well as Additional IG Hyderabad Range Dr. Jamil Ahmed, SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Sheikh, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof.

Dr. Bikaram, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, Prof. Dr. Riaz Raja.

Prof. Dr. Riaz Raja said that the aim of bringing out the rally was to highlight the usefulness of enforcing traffic rules among the people. He said that due to non-compliance with the traffic rules and not wearing a helmet, most of the injured persons succumbed to their head injuries or remain disabled forever.

He said that the purpose of the rally was to spread the message among the people to follow traffic rules should, wearing helmets while riding on bike and use of seat safety belts while driving the vehicles.