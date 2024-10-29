Open Menu

Commissioner Listens People’s Issue Under 'Open Door Policy'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner listens people’s issue under 'Open Door Policy'

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Commissioner, Shoaib Iqbal Syed here on Tuesday listened the people’s complaints regarding various departments under 'Open Door Policy'.

He directed the relevant officers to report him about the complaints which were registered in office.

The commissioner said, "Resolving public issues and facilitate the people at maximum level is his top priority."

