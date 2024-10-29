Commissioner Listens People’s Issue Under 'Open Door Policy'
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Commissioner, Shoaib Iqbal Syed here on Tuesday listened the people’s complaints regarding various departments under 'Open Door Policy'.
He directed the relevant officers to report him about the complaints which were registered in office.
The commissioner said, "Resolving public issues and facilitate the people at maximum level is his top priority."
Recent Stories
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP gears up to oversee LG by-elections across 26 districts in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid condemns attack on anti-polio team in Upper Orakzai12 minutes ago
-
Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024 smoothly sails through Senate12 minutes ago
-
Governor slams KP govt over ineligibility to deal with emergencies22 minutes ago
-
President greets Turkish govt, people on 101st Republic Day22 minutes ago
-
Uncle arrested for killing orphan nephew22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 'Clean Punjab Programme'32 minutes ago
-
Four died, two injured in road accident near Mansehra32 minutes ago
-
MoHR launches campaign to promote tolerance, respect for HR42 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Turkiye on Republic Day42 minutes ago
-
Woman’s corpse found from canal42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on polio team in Orakzai52 minutes ago