UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Listens To Complaints In Open Public Court

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:54 PM

Commissioner listens to complaints in open public court

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal listened to the problems of complainants in the Revenue Public Service Court held at Tehsil Revenue Office Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal listened to the problems of complainants in the Revenue Public Service Court held at Tehsil Revenue Office Bahawalpur today.

He also issued instructions to the concerned departments to resolve the problems of the complainants.

Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Assistant Commissioner City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, revenue staff and a large number of complainants were present on the occasion.

Commissioner said that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, administrative officers in each tehsil should ensure that public courts should be held and all measures should be taken to resolve the problems of the people.

He said that an open-door policy should be ensured for complainants in all departments besides the open court.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur All Court

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

56 minutes ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

56 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers ..

UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Global Parlia ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police pract ..

Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police practices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.