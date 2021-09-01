Commissioner listens to complaints in open public court

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal listened to the problems of complainants in the Revenue Public Service Court held at Tehsil Revenue Office Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal listened to the problems of complainants in the Revenue Public Service Court held at Tehsil Revenue Office Bahawalpur today.

He also issued instructions to the concerned departments to resolve the problems of the complainants.

Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Assistant Commissioner City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, revenue staff and a large number of complainants were present on the occasion.

Commissioner said that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, administrative officers in each tehsil should ensure that public courts should be held and all measures should be taken to resolve the problems of the people.

He said that an open-door policy should be ensured for complainants in all departments besides the open court.