Commissioner listens to complaints in open public court in Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar attended the Revenue Public Service Open Court held in Tehsil Yazman on Wednesday today.

Orders were issued on the spot on various applications.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Commissioner Revenue Mehr Khalid Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani and officers of other departments concerned were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that an open door policy has been implemented in the Public Service Courts as well as in all other government offices.

A complainant requested the commissioner to provide him ration and his request was fulfilled immediately.