Commissioner Listens To Complaints In Open Public Court

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday said that the Revenue Public Service Courts have officers and staff of the relevant departments present to resolve issues related to accuracy of records, issuance of property certificates, domicile and other issues related to revenue

"The people problems are solved at their doorsteps through the courts organized at Tehsil level," he said.

He expressed his views while talking to the people who came to the Revenue Public Services Court held at land Record Center, Tehsil Bahawalpur Sadar today.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Muhammad Tayyab and revenue officers were present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division issued orders to the concerned departments to solve the problems of the people on the spot.

He said "Open door policy is being implemented in all government offices."" On the direction of the Punjab Government, the series of holding Revenue Public Service Courts on the first 2 working days of every month is going on and the problems of complainants are being solved on a priority basis."He directed that revenue officers should play an effective role in solving public problems.

