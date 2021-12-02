UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Listens To People's Problems In Revenue Court

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:40 AM

Commissioner listens to people's problems in revenue court

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, Revenue Public Service Court was held on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner Office here today.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal listened to the revenue related issues of the people.

He issued orders to resolve them as soon as possible. He said that Revenue Public Service Courts are being held in the first two working days of each month to solve people's problems on a priority basis. Commissioner said that counters for the registry, record correction, record inspection, registration transfer and other revenue related matters have been set up in Revenue Public Service Court.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Court

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.