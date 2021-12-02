BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, Revenue Public Service Court was held on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner Office here today.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal listened to the revenue related issues of the people.

He issued orders to resolve them as soon as possible. He said that Revenue Public Service Courts are being held in the first two working days of each month to solve people's problems on a priority basis. Commissioner said that counters for the registry, record correction, record inspection, registration transfer and other revenue related matters have been set up in Revenue Public Service Court.