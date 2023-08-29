Open Menu

Commissioner Listens To Public Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 07:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed listened to complaints of citizens at the office of Municipal Corporation here on Tuesday.

She directed the officers concerned to address the citizens' complaints on merit and take effective measures to provide relief to them. She said that public welfare and regional development were at the top of the agenda and delay in solving public problems would not be tolerated.

