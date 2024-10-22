Commissioner listens to public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed listened to public complaints in her office under Punjab government’s open door policy on Tuesday.

She issued orders on most of the complaints to officers concerned to resolve them on merit.

The commissioner said that resolving issues of the general public is among the top priorities of the Punjab government, and directed the heads of divisional and district departments including assistant commissioners to show their responsibilities in this regard.

She said that the doors of her office were open always to people as their genuine grievances would be redressed on a priority basis.