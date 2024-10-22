Open Menu

Commissioner Listens To Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner listens to public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed listened to public complaints in her office under Punjab government’s open door policy on Tuesday.

She issued orders on most of the complaints to officers concerned to resolve them on merit.

The commissioner said that resolving issues of the general public is among the top priorities of the Punjab government, and directed the heads of divisional and district departments including assistant commissioners to show their responsibilities in this regard.

She said that the doors of her office were open always to people as their genuine grievances would be redressed on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

1 hour ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

1 hour ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

4 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

4 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

4 hours ago
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

5 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

5 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

5 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

6 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan