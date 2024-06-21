Open Menu

Commissioner Listens To Public Problems

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner listens to public problems

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) at her office here Friday.

She listened to grievances of the public about various departments and issued orders for the redress of some of the complaints on the spot.

She said that effective measures were being taken to solve public problems on a priority basis. She directed officers to focus on resolving citizen’s problems seriously. She warned that negligent officers will be held accountable.

