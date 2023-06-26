Commissioner looks into complaints about BISP cash disbursement at centres

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday took notice of complaints regarding distribution of aid among deserving women under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ):Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday took notice of complaints regarding distribution of aid among deserving women under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

He chaired an emergency meeting, which was attended by deputy commissioner (DCs) of four districts and officers of the departments concerned. Deputy commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar districts informed the meeting about concerns of some deserving women who were not getting assistance under the programme.

The commissioner expressed his displeasure at lack of facilities at the disbursement centres and directed for addressing their complaints at the earliest.

He said foolproof security and separate counters should also be set up for weak and pregnant women at all centres.

All the facilities including sitting place for women, drinking water and fans should be ensured at the centres, the commissioner said and directed the deputy commissioners to stay in touch with HBL Bank and BISP officers and better measures should be taken in that regard.

Director BISP Muhammad Iftikhar briefed the meeting and said that Rs 9,000 per head was being distributed among 170,000 deserving women in four districts.