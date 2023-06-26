Open Menu

Commissioner Looks Into Complaints About BISP Cash Disbursement At Centres

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Commissioner looks into complaints about BISP cash disbursement at centres

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday took notice of complaints regarding distribution of aid among deserving women under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ):Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday took notice of complaints regarding distribution of aid among deserving women under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

He chaired an emergency meeting, which was attended by deputy commissioner (DCs) of four districts and officers of the departments concerned. Deputy commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar districts informed the meeting about concerns of some deserving women who were not getting assistance under the programme.

The commissioner expressed his displeasure at lack of facilities at the disbursement centres and directed for addressing their complaints at the earliest.

He said foolproof security and separate counters should also be set up for weak and pregnant women at all centres.

All the facilities including sitting place for women, drinking water and fans should be ensured at the centres, the commissioner said and directed the deputy commissioners to stay in touch with HBL Bank and BISP officers and better measures should be taken in that regard.

Director BISP Muhammad Iftikhar briefed the meeting and said that Rs 9,000 per head was being distributed among 170,000 deserving women in four districts.

Related Topics

Water Bank Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Women All Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistani int'l civil servant receives highest hon ..

Pakistani int'l civil servant receives highest honor by Lao PDR

3 minutes ago
 UAE stocks attracted AED5.6 billion of institution ..

UAE stocks attracted AED5.6 billion of institutional investments since start of ..

15 minutes ago
 Details of the National Sports Strategy 2031 unvei ..

Details of the National Sports Strategy 2031 unveiled

30 minutes ago
 Naeem stresses to enhance Pak-Africa economic inte ..

Naeem stresses to enhance Pak-Africa economic integration

9 minutes ago
 11 healthcare establishments sealed in capital

11 healthcare establishments sealed in capital

9 minutes ago
 US Estimates Ukraine Lost Over 15% of Bradleys Com ..

US Estimates Ukraine Lost Over 15% of Bradleys Committed in March - Reports

10 minutes ago
Walk held to mark International Day against drug a ..

Walk held to mark International Day against drug abuse

10 minutes ago
 Court initiates procedure to declare Gill as abson ..

Court initiates procedure to declare Gill as absonder

10 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisas against US Dollar in interba ..

Rupee gains 03 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi ..

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu ..

1 hour ago
 Daraz Pakistan to donate 200 laptops to govt schoo ..

Daraz Pakistan to donate 200 laptops to govt schools

47 minutes ago
 Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining EU ..

Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining EU Until Rights of Minority Rest ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan