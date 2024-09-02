Commissioner Loralai Distributes Posting Orders To 11 New Employees Of Revenue Dept
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 11:55 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Commissioner Loralai Division Saadat Hassan on Monday distributed posting orders to 11 new employees including a female on quota of deceased employees of Revenue Department.
These appointment orders included junior clerks, assistant computer operators, and class IV staffs on quota of deceased employees of Revenue Department.
In this regard, the ceremony was organized which was attended by relatives of the deceased employees of the Revenue Department of the four districts of Loralai Division.
District Information Technology Officer Abdul Hakeem, Deputy Director of Information Amir Jan Loni, Superintendent Establishment Branch Abdul Jalil and others were also present on the occasion.
Addressing at the ceremony, the Commissioner Loralai Division said that the implementation of the law to the families is a great achievement of the current government.
He advised newly appointed employees to follow the footsteps of their parents and serve the humanity and perform their duty with sincerity, and provide facilities to them.
He said that they were on a probationary period of one year, those who would not perform their duties could be dismissed.
APP/umr/arb
