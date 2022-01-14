Commissioner Loralai Division visits Teaching Hospital Loralai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Loralai Division Bashir Ahmad Khan Baazi visited Teaching Hospital Loralai and inspected various departments of the hospital including PCR Lab, Gynecology Ward, Children's Ward, ICU, Card Ward, General OT, Casual Department and MDR Laboratory.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Anwar Khan Hamzazai said that the hospital was moving towards improvement due to the special interest of the provincial government and constituency representatives.

Commissioner Loralai Division expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness situation of the hospital saying that sanitation was also vital for health of the patients.

He also appreciated the presence of doctors in the emergency services despite the strike and commended the performance of MS for the improvement of the hospital in the current situation.

Commissioner Loralai Division said that health was important sector and doctors should play their role for treatment of poor people and patients would come from far away areas.

Ehsanullah Ghalzai, President Paramedical Staff Association Muhammad Saeed and others were also present.