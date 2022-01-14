UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Loralai Division Visits Teaching Hospital Loralai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 06:08 PM

Commissioner Loralai Division visits Teaching Hospital Loralai

Commissioner Loralai Division Bashir Ahmad Khan Baazi visited Teaching Hospital Loralai and inspected various departments of the hospital including PCR Lab, Gynecology Ward, Children's Ward, ICU, Card Ward, General OT, Casual Department and MDR Laboratory

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Loralai Division Bashir Ahmad Khan Baazi visited Teaching Hospital Loralai and inspected various departments of the hospital including PCR Lab, Gynecology Ward, Children's Ward, ICU, Card Ward, General OT, Casual Department and MDR Laboratory.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Anwar Khan Hamzazai said that the hospital was moving towards improvement due to the special interest of the provincial government and constituency representatives.

Commissioner Loralai Division expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness situation of the hospital saying that sanitation was also vital for health of the patients.

He also appreciated the presence of doctors in the emergency services despite the strike and commended the performance of MS for the improvement of the hospital in the current situation.

Commissioner Loralai Division said that health was important sector and doctors should play their role for treatment of poor people and patients would come from far away areas.

Ehsanullah Ghalzai, President Paramedical Staff Association Muhammad Saeed and others were also present.

Related Topics

Poor Loralai From Government

Recent Stories

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host a health and we ..

23 minutes ago
 Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

25 minutes ago
 Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiolo ..

Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiology Club at UVAS

25 minutes ago
 2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mi ..

2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mian Zahid Hussain

30 minutes ago
 Putin Appoints Gryzlov as Russian Ambassador to Be ..

Putin Appoints Gryzlov as Russian Ambassador to Belarus

2 minutes ago
 Japan Creates Crisis Center After Suspected Missil ..

Japan Creates Crisis Center After Suspected Missile Test by North Korea - Gov't

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.