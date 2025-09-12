Commissioner Makran Chairs Meeting To Start Green Bus Service In Turbat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) On special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Commissioner Makran Division Qadir Bakhsh Pirkan on Friday chaired a meeting to start Green Bus Service in Turbat.
The meeting was attended by all stakeholders and concerned officers in which it was decided to launch the “Green Bus Service” with a view to providing modern travel facilities to the people of the city.
It was informed in the meeting that the provincial government has allocated 4 new buses for the citizens of Turbat, which will be operated on various important routes.
The aim of this initiative is to provide comfortable, safe and dignified travel facilities to the people so that the citizens can get an effective solution to the problems being faced by them in their daily travel.
Commissioner Makran Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani said that the launch of the Green Bus Service would not only be a revolutionary facility for the citizens but would also create new employment opportunities at the local level which would be helpful in strengthening the economy of the region.
He said that the main objective of the Balochistan government is to provide a modern, convenient and quality travel environment to the people.
All the relevant stakeholders present in the meeting termed the Green Bus project as a historic milestone for the socio-economic development and urban convenience of the region and termed this decision of the provincial government as a people-friendly initiative.
