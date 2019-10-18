Commissioner Makran division dies in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Four people including Commissioner Makran division, Captain (Retd) Tariq Zehri were killed in a road accident near Indus Highway in Kalat last-night.

According to police the vehicle met an accident as a truck coming from the opposite direction overturned on the commissioner's car due to dilapidated condition of the road.

The bodies and injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, the bodies were taken to their native town after postmortem.