Commissioner Makran Division Dies In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Commissioner Makran division dies in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Four people including Commissioner Makran division, Captain (Retd) Tariq Zehri were killed in a road accident near Indus Highway in Kalat last-night.

According to police the vehicle met an accident as a truck coming from the opposite direction overturned on the commissioner's car due to dilapidated condition of the road.

The bodies and injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, the bodies were taken to their native town after postmortem.

