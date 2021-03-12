Commissioner Makran Division urges officials to do duty honestly for public welfare

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Makran Division Shah Irfan Gharshin visited Panjgur district to inspect work of various ongoing development schemes on Friday.

He was accompanied by other senior government officials.

In the initial phase of his visit to Panjgur, he met officials of various departments in Panjgur district and urged that the government officials to perform their duties honestly and address public problems on priority basis so that people would get facilities at their doorsteps.

He said officials should ensure their attendance in respective departments in order to improve the performances of sectors for building confidence of people on them.

The Commissioner maintained that it was responsibility of official that they should regularly visit government offices to take action against ghost employees.

Later on,Commissioner Makran Division inspected various ongoing development projects at respective areas of Panjgur district.

He directed officials concerned to monitor the projects regularly for timely completion with standard.

No compromise would be made on quality of projects and time, he said.