Commissioner Makran To Establish An Emergency Cell For Rescue Activities During Heavy Rain

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:41 PM

Commissioner Makran to establish an Emergency Cell for rescue activities during heavy rain

With the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, the Commissioner Makran Division would establish an Emergency Cell for rescue activities and other precautionary measures during heavy rain in the division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :With the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, the Commissioner Makran Division would establish an Emergency Cell for rescue activities and other precautionary measures during heavy rain in the division.

In the notification which was issued on Thursday, the Deputy Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Makran, Rehan Dashti was appointed as focal person to liaise and coordinate with Deputy Commissioners of the division.

The Deputy Commissioner Gwadar must also establish Rescue Cell at Gwadar Headquater and all concerned departments were advised to extend cooperation in this regard, it added.

