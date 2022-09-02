Commissioner Malakand directs action against unregistered organizations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Following directives of the provincial government, Commissioner Malakand, Shoukat Yousafzai has directed action against unregistered organizations that are collecting donations for flood victims.

In a notification issued by the district administration of Malakand on Friday, authorities concerned have been directed to take action against unauthorized donation collection camps and unregistered organizations.

District administration said that relief and donations camps would be allowed to operate after getting prior permission and No Objection Certificate from office of the deputy commissioner.