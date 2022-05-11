UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Malakand Directs Stern Action Against Timber Mafia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Commissioner Malakand directs stern action against timber mafia

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday directed stern action against timber mafia and also directed registration of FIR against two officials of the forest department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday directed stern action against timber mafia and also directed registration of FIR against two officials of the forest department.

He issued these directives in wake of the arrest of a timber smuggler during a successful operation by the district administration Swat in Takht Banda Branvi Madyan area in Tehsil Bahrain. During the operation 108 sleepers have been recovered and confiscated.

The timber sleepers were housed in seven different houses. A team of Swat Levies led by Assistant Commissioner Bahrain conducted the operation early in the morning. Forester and the forest guard reportedly arrived before Levies' team and alerted the smugglers, who managed to flee the scene and one was arrested.

It may be recalled that a secret report was shared about the presence of timber mafia in Takht Banda Madyan within the limits of Kalam Forest Division and it was reported that smuggling was going on through alleged involvement of the forester and forest guard of the area.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai issued orders to the district administration to take stern action.

Commissioner Malakand Division while expressing concern over the smuggling incident said that those involved in deforestation and smuggling would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that in this regard, if any official of the forest department, even the district forest officer, was found guilty of negligence or involvement, action would be taken.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that forests and wildlife are not only the identity of Malakand Division but it also strengthens the natural environment and can combat climate change. He said that we will increase the forests and ensure the elimination of the factors that reduce it.

