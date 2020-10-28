UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Malakand Directs Timely Inspection Of Uplift Work

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

Commissioner Malakand directs timely inspection of uplift work

Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah has directed all district officers including engineers for timely inspection of developmental work along with ensuring the quality material for construction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah has directed all district officers including engineers for timely inspection of developmental work along with ensuring the quality material for construction.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) schemes in his office at Saidu Sharif Swat on Wednesday.

Beside, the Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC) Finance of all districts of Malakand division, CDLD officers and engineers attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on both completed and ongoing community development schemes in all districts of the division. The meeting also took necessary decisions in the matters of public interest.

The divisional commissioner directed timely completion of all development schemes and keeping special focus on their standard and beauty. He ruled out any compromise on the quality of work and guaranteeing the spending of public money on the development of people.

Related Topics

Swat Saidu Progress Malakand Money All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

31 minutes ago

UAEFA to host training camps of three Asian teams ..

46 minutes ago

First Unit of Belarusian NPP Expected to Launch in ..

2 minutes ago

Buzdar urges citizens to follow SOPs for protectio ..

2 minutes ago

Misinformation Harming COVID-19 Efforts in 'Crisis ..

4 minutes ago

Irish prop Healy set for 100th cap in French Six N ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.