Commissioner Malakand directs timely inspection of uplift work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah has directed all district officers including engineers for timely inspection of developmental work along with ensuring the quality material for construction.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) schemes in his office at Saidu Sharif Swat on Wednesday.

Beside, the Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC) Finance of all districts of Malakand division, CDLD officers and engineers attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on both completed and ongoing community development schemes in all districts of the division. The meeting also took necessary decisions in the matters of public interest.

The divisional commissioner directed timely completion of all development schemes and keeping special focus on their standard and beauty. He ruled out any compromise on the quality of work and guaranteeing the spending of public money on the development of people.