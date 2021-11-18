A meeting chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Thursday held at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif to review the preparations of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for winter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Thursday held at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif to review the preparations of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for winter.

The meeting reviewed the resources and issues to be planned in advance to deal with any emergency situation due to snowfall and rains during winter in Malakand districts and to keep highways and roads open for normal traffic.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam said that the districts of Malakand, especially Chitral Upper, upper areas of Swat, Upper Dir and Shangla were experiencing heavy snowfall in winter due to which road closures were being faced.

The commissioner issued orders to PDMA officers and district administration and other concerned departments to make a comprehensive plan in this regard and assured timely availability of resources.

He directed to keep the district control rooms active and also asked the institutions to work diligently and use the resources honestly.

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam noted that the negative effects of climate change are affecting the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir the most and the institutions have to work under a comprehensive plan.

He said that in case of any sudden calamity, the people look to the institutions and in such a case, only a good plan helped the institutions to play a better role.