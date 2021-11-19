Commissioner Malakand division directs expedited work on Chitral University

Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer ul Islam has directed the administration of the University of Chitral to expedite work on the construction of the main campus, while presiding over a high-level meeting here

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer ul islam has directed the administration of the University of Chitral to expedite work on the construction of the main campus, while presiding over a high-level meeting here.

The Commissioner said the Federal and provincial governments have allocated funds for the construction of the main campus of the University of Chitral.

The district administration should also work diligently in this regard and ensure the provision of land for the construction of the university as soon as possible.

The establishment of the university is a mega project for Chitral and it should not be delayed at all, he added.

The meeting was held at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif in which Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Minority Affairs Wazir Zada, Senator Ms. Falak Naz, Member Provincial Assembly Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Vice-Chancellor University of Chitral Dr. Zahir Shah, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Upper Muhammad Ali and other officers from Upper and Lower Chitral were present.

On this occasion, the progress on construction of the University of Chitral was reviewed in detail.

A detailed briefing was given to the meeting by the Vice-Chancellor.

The meeting was informed that land has been selected at Seen Lusht area in Lower Chitral and funds have been released from relevant forums for the construction of the campus. All formalities for land acquisition and building construction are in the final stages.

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam thanked the members of the Senate, National and Provincial Assemblies from Chitral District for their contribution in this regard and taking interest in its speedy construction. The meeting also proposed a sub-campus in Chitral Upper which was agreed upon by the forum.

The Commissioner while agreeing with the proposal said that sub-campus is a good proposal for Chitral Upper and issued orders to the university administration to initiate action in this regard as well.

He said the ratio of education in Chitral Upper is better than in other districts and providing higher education opportunities to the people of this area is a need of the hour.