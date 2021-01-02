Commissioner Malakand Division hold Open Kachehri in Chakdara fishing Hut

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::An open Kachehri under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam was held here at fishing hurt near Chakdara on Saturday.

In open Kachehri Saadat Hassan, Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Syed Muhammad Abdullah, Assistant Commissioner, Adenzai, Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Sher Rehman, Tehsil Municipal Officer Safiullah Khan, SP Investigation Mushtaq Khan, Traffic In-charge Dir Lower Shad Muhammad Khan. Member Provincial Assembly Humayun Khan, District Education Officer Raza Shah, SDPO Adenzai Ijaz Khan, Tehsil Adenzai National Jirga Member Khurshid Ali Khan, Tehsil Adenzai, Qaumi Jirga member Sartaj Khan, former Chakdara Nazim Wasil Khan, elders of the area, media representatives and people in large number were also present.

In the open Kachehri, the elders of the area presented various problems being faced by them. They demanded the transfer of Chakdara FEF College and provision of buses to Gulabad Girls Degree College. They put their demand for establishment of Asband sports Complex in its place as Chakdara is the main gateway of Dir Lower.

Deployment of Motorway Police on Chakdara Bridge Chowki Bridge and end of 5,000 illegal fines imposed by traffic police. The people also demanded provision of a Sui Gas facility to the area besides ensuring availability of lifesaving drugs in Timergara Hospital. They said that the problem of unavailability of medicines in Timergara Hospital should be solved. The people of Yar Khan Banda and Peto Dara also demanded provision of Sui Gas facility, Some of them also demanded restoration of martyrs' quota in Police Department and Levies Department. They said that the unemployment in Dir Lower has been increasing and their children are deprived of government jobs despite their higher education.

There were many complaints of the public regarding Wapda and uncalled for load shedding besides demanding of addressing the issue of over-billion and including extra-unites in the billings.

Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam while listening to the complaints in the open Khachri assured the people for resolving all the issues besides addressing their problems on priority basis.