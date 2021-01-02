UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Malakand Division Hold Open Kachehri In Chakdara Fishing Hut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:00 PM

Commissioner Malakand Division hold Open Kachehri in Chakdara fishing Hut

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::An open Kachehri under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam was held here at fishing hurt near Chakdara on Saturday.

In open Kachehri Saadat Hassan, Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Syed Muhammad Abdullah, Assistant Commissioner, Adenzai, Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Sher Rehman, Tehsil Municipal Officer Safiullah Khan, SP Investigation Mushtaq Khan, Traffic In-charge Dir Lower Shad Muhammad Khan. Member Provincial Assembly Humayun Khan, District Education Officer Raza Shah, SDPO Adenzai Ijaz Khan, Tehsil Adenzai National Jirga Member Khurshid Ali Khan, Tehsil Adenzai, Qaumi Jirga member Sartaj Khan, former Chakdara Nazim Wasil Khan, elders of the area, media representatives and people in large number were also present.

In the open Kachehri, the elders of the area presented various problems being faced by them. They demanded the transfer of Chakdara FEF College and provision of buses to Gulabad Girls Degree College. They put their demand for establishment of Asband sports Complex in its place as Chakdara is the main gateway of Dir Lower.

Deployment of Motorway Police on Chakdara Bridge Chowki Bridge and end of 5,000 illegal fines imposed by traffic police. The people also demanded provision of a Sui Gas facility to the area besides ensuring availability of lifesaving drugs in Timergara Hospital. They said that the problem of unavailability of medicines in Timergara Hospital should be solved. The people of Yar Khan Banda and Peto Dara also demanded provision of Sui Gas facility, Some of them also demanded restoration of martyrs' quota in Police Department and Levies Department. They said that the unemployment in Dir Lower has been increasing and their children are deprived of government jobs despite their higher education.

There were many complaints of the public regarding Wapda and uncalled for load shedding besides demanding of addressing the issue of over-billion and including extra-unites in the billings.

Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam while listening to the complaints in the open Khachri assured the people for resolving all the issues besides addressing their problems on priority basis.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Sui Gas Jirga Education Motorway Drugs Provincial Assembly Traffic Peto Billings Dir Malakand Adenzai Timergara Media All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

3, 2, 1 FireWorks!! Team realme, real fans & media ..

11 minutes ago

Babar Azam to miss Christchurch Test

27 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Egypt signs $1 bn oil, gas exploration deals

11 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tally in US Surpasses 20 Million - J ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.