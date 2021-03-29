Commissioner Malakand Division orders shifting all efforts towards pandemic control

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheerul islam on Monday chaired a high level meeting at his office here to review situation arose after the third coronavirus wave in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Saleem and MS Saidu Hospital Dr. Naeem Awan and others. The meeting reviewed the situation arising from the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the arrangements in the hospitals.

MS Saidu Sharif Hospital Dr. Naeem Awan gave a detailed briefing on the arrangements and situation at Saidu Sharif Hospital. The District Health Officer briefed the meeting about the special facilities and resources made available for Covid-19 affected patients in the entire district.

It was informed at the briefing that the number of patients infected with Covid-19 was continuously increasing and the demand for oxygen cylinders in hospitals was also growing.Keeping in view the situation,the supply of oxygen at the hospitals has been increased and the tehsil hospitals have also been placed on high alert.

The meeting was informed that most of the patients were being brought to Saidu Sharif Hospital due to which the burden on the hospital was increasing.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam issued orders to ensure timely supply of oxygen keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus patients and to utilize all resources in this regard.

Commissioner Malakand Division also directed the District Health Office and administration to provide timely and completel cooperation to the hospitals in this regard. He said that the doctors and staff of the hospitals have been performing their duties diligently from the very beginning and the administration was always available to help them in this situation.

Commissioner Malakand Division said that with coordinated efforts we have been able to control the situation during the first and second waves and the same spirit would be repeated. He appealed the people to cooperate with doctors and staff of the hospitals in this hard time and not to lose patience and ensure adherence to SOPs issued by the government.