Commissioner Malakand Division pays surprise visit to Talash Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Agenda, Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan conducted a surprise inspection of Category D Hospital Talash Shamshi Khan in Dir Lower district on Friday.

Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan, Assistant Commissioner Taimargarh Zaid Safi inspected various units of Category D Hospital Talash Shamshi Khan.

Commissioner inquired about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.

MS Dr. Arshad gave a detailed briefing regarding the medical facilities and other matters of the hospital.

Commissioner Malakand while issuing instructed that Category D Hospital Talash should be connected with Express Line so that there is no load shedding on it.

He also directed for preparing a comprehensive report for the solarization of the hospital so that it can be sent to the provincial government for further action.

He also directed for providing timely medical facilities to the patients and action against the officials who neglect their duty. All resources should be utilized to ensure the provision of quality and timely medical services to the people under the Chief Minister Public Agenda program.

He directed the TMO Timergar to dispose of all the garbage of the hospital to safe damping sites on a daily basis.

Commissioner also directed the Executive Engineer Pesco to provide an electricity transformer to Talash Hospital as soon as possible.

APP/aiq/vak