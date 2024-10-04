Commissioner Malakand Division Pays Surprise Visit To Talash Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Agenda, Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan conducted a surprise inspection of Category D Hospital Talash Shamshi Khan in Dir Lower district on Friday.
Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan, Assistant Commissioner Taimargarh Zaid Safi inspected various units of Category D Hospital Talash Shamshi Khan.
Commissioner inquired about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.
MS Dr. Arshad gave a detailed briefing regarding the medical facilities and other matters of the hospital.
Commissioner Malakand while issuing instructed that Category D Hospital Talash should be connected with Express Line so that there is no load shedding on it.
He also directed for preparing a comprehensive report for the solarization of the hospital so that it can be sent to the provincial government for further action.
He also directed for providing timely medical facilities to the patients and action against the officials who neglect their duty. All resources should be utilized to ensure the provision of quality and timely medical services to the people under the Chief Minister Public Agenda program.
He directed the TMO Timergar to dispose of all the garbage of the hospital to safe damping sites on a daily basis.
Commissioner also directed the Executive Engineer Pesco to provide an electricity transformer to Talash Hospital as soon as possible.
APP/aiq/vak
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore
Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, three injured in two group clashes19 seconds ago
-
Revolutionary changes underway in Punjab's health sector: Khawaja Imran28 seconds ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five meters, removes six extensions31 seconds ago
-
Dengue cases surge in KP as 141 new cases reported21 minutes ago
-
Youth applaud army's role in regional development & security30 minutes ago
-
Rain to lash upper parts of the country from Oct 05-08: PMD30 minutes ago
-
Teachers paid tribute30 minutes ago
-
Gilani highlights literature’s role in capturing history, inspiring change30 minutes ago
-
Secretary WPC along with MNAs visit NORI hospital31 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes33 minutes ago
-
Commandant SSU asks police personnel not to use social media40 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui calls on PM; party's Senate performance, political situation discussed40 minutes ago