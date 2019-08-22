Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has nominated Khwaja Irfan, Area Coordinator WHO Malakand as Secretary of Divisional Task Force (DTF) for Polio Eradicatio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has nominated Khwaja Irfan, Area Coordinator WHO Malakand as Secretary of Divisional Task Force (DTF) for Polio Eradication.

Khawaja Irfan would be responsible to finalize and share agenda of DTF meetings on anti-polio drives with all the stake holders aiming better results of Polio eradication in all Districts of Malakand Division.