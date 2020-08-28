Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas in Swat

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer ul Islam Shah Friday visited the flood affected areas in Shagram, Tirat, Madyan to review the relief operations

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer ul islam Shah Friday visited the flood affected areas in Shagram, Tirat, Madyan to review the relief operations.

Member Provincial Assembly Mian Sharafat Ali, DIG Malakand Division Ijaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam, DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan, Chief Minister KP's brother Ahmed Khan and other concerned were accompanied.

The commissioner visited flood affected areas and met with the flood victims to inquire about their losses.

He said that all kinds of resources would be utilized till the rehabilitation of the affected areas added that better medical facilities were being provided to injured.

He said that relief items have been delivered at the homes of all affected people and more will be delivered so that no effort is spared in the rehabilitation of the victims.

He said that provincial government and district administration in Swat were working side by side in the relief activities.

The Commissioner expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due to the floods and also expressed sympathy to the affected families.

He also directed the concerned authorities to keep him inform of the situation.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property in Madyan and expressed his condolences to the victims of the floods.

He also announced Rs 500,000 for the bereaved family and Rs 100,000 each for the injured.

He added that rescue teams were engaged in rescue operations and locals have been shifted to safer places.

In the light of higher orders, Secretary Relief Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DGP DMA and other concerned officers including DG Rescue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have immediately reached the affected area.

The Rescue teams have so far recovered four bodies and 12 injured while search operations are underway for seven missing persons.